Hearing loss
Lip reading is not a good solution
Is a relative looking intently at your lips when you talk? This could be a sign that they have poor hearing. Read on to find out what other symptoms are typical and how to address the delicate problem of hearing loss.
Do you have the feeling that your mother or grandfather has poor hearing, but you're not quite sure? Then look out for the following signs:
The first symptom is a change in volume habits. Those affected often turn the TV or radio up louder than before, for example, without consciously realizing it. It is also typical for them to lean forward towards the person they are talking to and ask them not to communicate so quietly.
They also have to ask questions more often, which can lead to frustration in the long term. People with hearing problems sometimes also appear confused if several people are speaking at the same time or if there is background noise that makes it difficult to understand.
They no longer enjoy conversations
At some point, they avoid conversations or social interactions altogether - especially in noisy environments - because they find it difficult to follow what is being said. This can also lead to them participating less and less in social activities for fear of not being able to hear everything.
Reactions or responses are also often unusual because the person has understood something else. Another typical sign of hearing loss is that the person concerned tries to read the lips of the person they are talking to.
If you notice one or more signs in a relative, a visit to an ENT specialist would be advisable. Address the issue sensitively in a quiet moment, show understanding and signal your willingness to help. Early diagnosis is important in order to maintain quality of life and find hearing aids or other measures quickly.
