Ineffective against corona, now study withdrawn

Published four and a half years ago in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents with co-ownership of the International Society for Antimicrobial Chemotherapy (ISAC), the study by French scientists caused an unprecedented stir. It also influenced the Covid-19 policy of entire countries. The scientific journal "Nature" wrote on Wednesday: "At the beginning of the pandemic, laboratory studies and some reports from China had indicated that hydroxyquloroquine could help in the treatment of Covid-19. (Didier) Raoult, then head of the IHU (Infection Research Unit in Marseille; note), was a strong supporter of this idea. On March 16, 2020, he and his IHU colleagues reported in a preprint that hydroxychloroquine, in some cases together with the antibiotic azithromycin, had reduced the SARS-CoV-2 viral load in 20 participants."