“These great races must inspire!”

ÖSV Alpine boss Herbert Mandl agreed. "Home races are something special. The girls can prove what they can do here." And that's a lot for Huber in particular. "Kathi was in top form and skied perfectly. But as soon as she has a number on top, she's a different person. Nevertheless, I firmly believe that she can bring that to the race and once to the finish." Mandl had words of praise for the World Cup double on the Magic Mountain: "This event here has really established itself and is very important for the ÖSV. Not only because of the large number of spectators, but also to get young people interested in skiing near a big city. We are fully behind it."