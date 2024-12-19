Semmering is ready
“These great races must inspire!”
Semmering is already looking forward to the women's World Cup after Christmas. Michi Dorfmeister sees the challenge for Austria's aces at the home event: "These will be great home races, must inspire our ladies!"
"The slope is already in great condition. So much so that OC boss Franz Steiner's drill got stuck in the compressed snow. "Yes, is that possible?" laughed "Mr. Semmering", who was invited to a media round yesterday on his 71st birthday.
It was mid-morning and the panel guests at the Seewirtshaus were already really looking forward to the giant slalom and slalom on December 28 and 29. Also for Lower Austrian Vice President of Skiing Michi Dorfmeister. "These will be great home races, must inspire our ladies," emphasized the double Olympic champion and "Krone" columnist - who is also expecting a lot from local heroes Kathi Huber and Kathi Gallhuber. "I want to see the fire in their eyes and hope that they finish on the podium."
ÖSV Alpine boss Herbert Mandl agreed. "Home races are something special. The girls can prove what they can do here." And that's a lot for Huber in particular. "Kathi was in top form and skied perfectly. But as soon as she has a number on top, she's a different person. Nevertheless, I firmly believe that she can bring that to the race and once to the finish." Mandl had words of praise for the World Cup double on the Magic Mountain: "This event here has really established itself and is very important for the ÖSV. Not only because of the large number of spectators, but also to get young people interested in skiing near a big city. We are fully behind it."
For the 15th edition, a lot has been redone for a total of 240,000 euros (the state of Lower Austria took over 150,000). In the start area, the athletes are now shielded from the crowds. The finish area, including the runway, was widened, the floodlight masts moved and the main grandstand positioned to the side. "This has absolutely paid off, gives the mountain a future and makes long-term cooperation possible," says FIS Race Director Markus Mayr - and: "The snow control is positive, nothing should stand in the way of a great weekend."
"This is the best advertising"
Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner was also delighted. "The Semmering will once again show itself from its most beautiful side, and the great pictures from the Zauberberg will go out into the whole world. This is the best form of advertising and brings Lower Austria incredible added value," she said alongside Sports Minister Udo Landbauer, talking about the media added value of a good two million euros.
OC boss Franz Steiner, who received a cake and a serenade for the "71st", concluded with a big wish: "At least a podium for our ladies! We all wish for a great event."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
