This has never happened before: now it can get expensive!
On the luge, get set, go! The natural track lugers start the World Cup season with a double event on Saturday and Sunday on the Winterleiten in Obdach. Even before the home races, Michael Scheikl caused quite a stir. The local hero conjured up truly "fabulous times" in the snow.
The Austrian aces were already training for the World Cup on the Winterleiten last weekend. And there were mouths agape and eyes wide open. That's because Michael Scheikl posted a time that was quite something. "My dad was there, Michi really showed off and set a time that I've never seen before," enthuses Gernot Schwab, Sports Director at the Styrian Luge Association.
Natural track luge World Cup in Obdach-Winterleiten
Saturday
1st run doubles: 9.00 am; 1st run women: 9.30 am; 1st run men: 10.00 am; final run women: 11.00 am; final run men: 11.45 am.
Sunday
Doubles: 9.00 am; 1st run women: 9.30 am; 1st run men: 10.00 am; final run women: 11.00 am; final run men: 11.45 am.
Hubert Götschl also confirms this: "He broke the sound barrier and completed the course in 59.77 under a minute. That's never happened before!" says the Winterleiten boss, who is now sweating. The reason: a bet! "I bet 500 euros that nobody would finish the race in under a minute. If an athlete now officially achieves this in the World Cup, I'll be 500 euros poorer. I can only hope that it gets warmer," laughs Götschl.
Scheikl is already in top form. "For me, he's the man to beat," says Schwab, who knows the Styrian aces very well as sports director. This also includes Sebastian Feldhammer. "He's in the same room as Michi and can learn a lot from the veteran. In contrast to my time, the athletes help each other. With us, everyone made a secret of the sled preparation, it was a real psychological war back then. I have a lot of faith in Sebastian in the future, as he is the first from our youth project that was founded back then. A top 3 place in the World Cup would be sensational," says Schwab about the 21-year-old youngster.
Styria also has contenders for victory in the doubles: Maximilian Pichler and partner Nico Edlinger have already been European champions and are the first challengers to the defending Italian champions. Schwab is certainly very satisfied with the development of luge in Styria. "Young talent is thin on the ground, but we have many athletes with great potential." Like Florian Freigassner and Valentina Grasch. The latter is considered an exceptional talent. The twelve-year-old has already won World Championship gold as a junior.
