This has never happened before: now it can get expensive!

Scheikl is already in top form. "For me, he's the man to beat," says Schwab, who knows the Styrian aces very well as sports director. This also includes Sebastian Feldhammer. "He's in the same room as Michi and can learn a lot from the veteran. In contrast to my time, the athletes help each other. With us, everyone made a secret of the sled preparation, it was a real psychological war back then. I have a lot of faith in Sebastian in the future, as he is the first from our youth project that was founded back then. A top 3 place in the World Cup would be sensational," says Schwab about the 21-year-old youngster.