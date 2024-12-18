Doskozil and Kickl take sharp aim at “Zuckerl”

Doskozil sees 50:50 chance for "Zuckerl"

He himself is responsible for finances in Burgenland: "Nobody can explain to me that a finance minister and a federal chancellor are not aware of the current and feared deficit and have to wait for feedback from Brussels. It's so ridiculous. I wonder what these people have been doing for the last few years if they don't know this." It was also "irresponsible" if the Finance Minister did not know about the budget and distributed money in financial equalization negotiations, he continued. The three-party coalition is not yet fixed, he said, putting the chances of this at 50:50.