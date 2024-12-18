Red-blue alliance?
Doskozil and Kickl take sharp aim at “Zuckerl”
Are these already the first harbingers of a red-blue alliance in Burgenland? Provincial governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) and FPÖ federal party leader Herbert Kickl both voiced harsh criticism of the "Zuckerl" negotiators at federal level on Wednesday. There was talk of an "unspeakable spectacle" and a "loser mess".
Doskozil was annoyed by the coalition negotiations: "I am glad that what was partly announced did not happen and that there is a break in negotiations over Christmas and the gentlemen are going on vacation."
SPÖ participation in government "not appropriate"for Doskozil
He once again addressed his own party with his incomprehension as to why the SPÖ sees itself as the third party in government - this would be "not appropriate".
The coalition negotiations between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS continued on Wednesday - in a medium-sized round and without a media appointment or any other communication planned. According to reports, the talks are likely to continue to be rather tough. The sticking point was still the path and speed of budget consolidation.
ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS: aim for clarity on budget restructuring by Friday
The parties involved in the negotiations said that the goal and at least conceivable goal is that there will be clarity on the consolidation issue this week. As at the press conference of the three party leaders on Tuesday, it was emphasized that negotiations would continue in various constellations during the Christmas vacations and beyond the turn of the year.
The fact that the negotiators now want to continue talking to each other over the holidays shows how difficult the negotiations are, said Doskozil on the sidelines of a press conference. The debate about the state's debt, however, was an "unspeakable spectacle".
The debate about the state's debt is an unspeakable spectacle.
Hans Peter Doskozil, Landeshauptmann im Burgenland
Doskozil sees 50:50 chance for "Zuckerl"
He himself is responsible for finances in Burgenland: "Nobody can explain to me that a finance minister and a federal chancellor are not aware of the current and feared deficit and have to wait for feedback from Brussels. It's so ridiculous. I wonder what these people have been doing for the last few years if they don't know this." It was also "irresponsible" if the Finance Minister did not know about the budget and distributed money in financial equalization negotiations, he continued. The three-party coalition is not yet fixed, he said, putting the chances of this at 50:50.
However, consolidating the budget is now the task of the federal government, "it is not fair to drag the federal states into the federal government's dilemma" and to now push the financing towards the federal states - Burgenland will not be prepared to do this, the governor emphasized. He demanded that the federal government should now send clear signals to save money on its own: "Ten ministries would be enough, and a personnel section for personnel management would be possible. But this is certainly not being considered."
The loser mess you have commissioned has been going on for many weeks without any results. I think the population has a right to know how you see it.
FPÖ-Chef Herbert Kickl an Bundespräsident Alexander Van der Bellen
Kickl: "loser mess"
Meanwhile, FPÖ Chairman Herbert Kickl called on Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen via social media to comment on the government negotiations. The "loser mess you have commissioned" has been going on for many weeks without any results. Van der Bellen should reveal his plan B in the event of failure, the blue front man said.
VdB does not respond to Kickl's request
The man addressed did not respond, but posted information about the exchange with the heads of the trade union and chamber of commerce, Wolfgang Katzian (SPÖ) and Harald Mahrer (ÖVP). "It is important to me to also hear the assessment of the social partners during the ongoing coalition negotiations," said Van der Bellen: "Their work is a valuable foundation for the consensus-oriented reconciliation of interests and the rapprochement in our liberal democracy."
Red-Blue in Burgenland would increase pressure on Babler
A new provincial parliament will be elected in Burgenland on 16 January 2025. According to a new poll, the Doskozil-SPÖ has lost its absolute majority, but remains in clear first place. The FPÖ overtakes the ÖVP and the Greens only just make it into parliament. NEOS and the Hausverstand list miss out. In the hypothetical direct election for provincial governor, Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) is clearly ahead of FPÖ lead candidate Norbert Hofer. Nevertheless, it is quite possible that a red-blue coalition will emerge after the election. Above all, this would increase the pressure on SPÖ federal party leader Andreas Babler, who is not necessarily a big fan of Doskozil.
