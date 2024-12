No solution for school in Schwarzstraße

"We thought long and hard about whether to organize a demonstration," says Christoph Sebald. The director of the private elementary school in Salzburg's Schwarzstraße is worried about the future of his school. The school, which is run by the Franciscan order from Vöcklabruck, has been threatened with closure for years. The sisters withdrew, and residential space is to be built on the school site next year instead of classrooms - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. The hope that a new location in Hellbrunnerstraße with property developer Planquadrat will be found is fading.