Erwin Polanc

The images of a gloomy urban narrative

Nachrichten
28.12.2024 11:30

"Evening Standards" is the name of the new photo book by Styrian artist Erwin Polanc - loosely based on the London free newspaper of the same name. In it, he tells dark urban stories from the post-Brexit era with impressive photographs.

0 Kommentare

When Erwin Polanc photographs people, these portraits reveal multi-layered stories. His latest photo book "Evening Standards", which he published with his artist colleague Oliver Klimpel at Distanz Verlag in Berlin, also features a large number of personalities full of melancholy and resignation.

Melancholy also dominates the subtle portraits. (Bild: Distanz/Erwin Polanc)
Melancholy also dominates the subtle portraits.
(Bild: Distanz/Erwin Polanc)

The reason for this lies in the place and time of the photographs: Polanc spent twelve weeks working as a scholarship holder in London and met people in the less chic areas of Bow, Mile End and Aldgate East who have the post-Brexit era written all over their faces.

The search for a viable path
Even if the basic mood is rather gloomy, the photographer paints a picture of a still colorful society that is trying to find a viable path. The urban scenarios that Polanc meticulously and razor-sharp depicts do not, however, testify to optimism and a spirit of optimism. But it is precisely in the juxtaposition of portrait and urban details that this fascinating urban narrative picks up speed.

Fault lines in the supposed idyll. (Bild: Distanz/Erwin Polanc)
Fault lines in the supposed idyll.
(Bild: Distanz/Erwin Polanc)

Title from the tabloid
Oliver Klimpel provides an eloquent text collage of headlines from the London free newspaper "Evening Standard", after which the photo book is named. But it is not only the visual separation on the cover of the thread-bound photo book, which is limited to 300 copies, that gives the lettering a completely new meaning.

The cover of the photo book. (Bild: DIstanz/Erwin Polanc)
The cover of the photo book.
(Bild: DIstanz/Erwin Polanc)

"Evening Standards" (Distanz Verlag, 108 pages, 38 euros) will be presented by Erwin Polanc and Oliver Klimpel on January 16 at 6 pm at the Halle für Kunst in Graz.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Michaela Reichart
Michaela Reichart
