Erwin Polanc
The images of a gloomy urban narrative
"Evening Standards" is the name of the new photo book by Styrian artist Erwin Polanc - loosely based on the London free newspaper of the same name. In it, he tells dark urban stories from the post-Brexit era with impressive photographs.
When Erwin Polanc photographs people, these portraits reveal multi-layered stories. His latest photo book "Evening Standards", which he published with his artist colleague Oliver Klimpel at Distanz Verlag in Berlin, also features a large number of personalities full of melancholy and resignation.
The reason for this lies in the place and time of the photographs: Polanc spent twelve weeks working as a scholarship holder in London and met people in the less chic areas of Bow, Mile End and Aldgate East who have the post-Brexit era written all over their faces.
The search for a viable path
Even if the basic mood is rather gloomy, the photographer paints a picture of a still colorful society that is trying to find a viable path. The urban scenarios that Polanc meticulously and razor-sharp depicts do not, however, testify to optimism and a spirit of optimism. But it is precisely in the juxtaposition of portrait and urban details that this fascinating urban narrative picks up speed.
Title from the tabloid
Oliver Klimpel provides an eloquent text collage of headlines from the London free newspaper "Evening Standard", after which the photo book is named. But it is not only the visual separation on the cover of the thread-bound photo book, which is limited to 300 copies, that gives the lettering a completely new meaning.
"Evening Standards" (Distanz Verlag, 108 pages, 38 euros) will be presented by Erwin Polanc and Oliver Klimpel on January 16 at 6 pm at the Halle für Kunst in Graz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.