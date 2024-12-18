Literature competition: Quo vadis Bachmann Prize?

Literature course 2025 will not take place

The literature course at the Musil Museum, which precedes the Bachmann Prize, has been dealt a bad hand: "I don't expect the budget to be approved this year. This means that the literature course will unfortunately not be able to take place in 2025," says Culture Officer Franz Petritz (SPÖ). He has learned his lesson from the misery and wants to do everything he can in future to "also contractually secure voluntary services" and thus give the independent scene the planning security it deserves!