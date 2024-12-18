Relief campaign in Lienz
A “coffee from the heart” as a charity for those in need
This year, the Z'ammhelfen initiative wants to collect money for people in need with a special campaign during the festive season. One more coffee in one of the participating restaurants should ensure more normality.
"Can I have a little more?" You often hear this question when you're standing at the sausage or cheese counter in a specialist store. You usually nod your head politely and are happy to take a few grams more. Why not do the same with a coffee? And for a good cause, too?
The aim is to enable people with less money to enjoy a leisurely visit to the coffee house, because nobody should feel excluded from social life.
Initiative Z‘ammhelfen
Help for those in need
The Z'ammhelfen initiative from East Tyrol, which has been helping people in need since 2017, probably asked itself the same question. With the "Coffee from the Heart" campaign, they are once again taking a special approach this year to make something possible that many people take for granted: "The aim is to enable people with less money to enjoy a leisurely visit to a café, because nobody should feel excluded from social life."
Vouchers in the social shop
The idea behind this comes from the Italian "caffè sospeso", which means "suspended coffee". The implementation is simple. Anyone who wants to take part pays for an extra cup at participating cafés and is issued with a voucher. Employees of the initiative bring these to the Sozialladen Lienz, where they are distributed to those in need. "The person can then enjoy their donated coffee, tea, non-alcoholic drink or cake in this café," says the initiative.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.