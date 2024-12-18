Vorteilswelt
Relief campaign in Lienz

A “coffee from the heart” as a charity for those in need

Nachrichten
18.12.2024 14:00

This year, the Z'ammhelfen initiative wants to collect money for people in need with a special campaign during the festive season. One more coffee in one of the participating restaurants should ensure more normality.

0 Kommentare

"Can I have a little more?" You often hear this question when you're standing at the sausage or cheese counter in a specialist store. You usually nod your head politely and are happy to take a few grams more. Why not do the same with a coffee? And for a good cause, too?

Zitat Icon

The aim is to enable people with less money to enjoy a leisurely visit to the coffee house, because nobody should feel excluded from social life.

Initiative Z‘ammhelfen

Help for those in need
The Z'ammhelfen initiative from East Tyrol, which has been helping people in need since 2017, probably asked itself the same question. With the "Coffee from the Heart" campaign, they are once again taking a special approach this year to make something possible that many people take for granted: "The aim is to enable people with less money to enjoy a leisurely visit to a café, because nobody should feel excluded from social life."

You can also take part and help at Nathanael Pradella's Cafè Pradella. (Bild: Privat)
You can also take part and help at Nathanael Pradella's Cafè Pradella.
(Bild: Privat)

Vouchers in the social shop
The idea behind this comes from the Italian "caffè sospeso", which means "suspended coffee". The implementation is simple. Anyone who wants to take part pays for an extra cup at participating cafés and is issued with a voucher. Employees of the initiative bring these to the Sozialladen Lienz, where they are distributed to those in need. "The person can then enjoy their donated coffee, tea, non-alcoholic drink or cake in this café," says the initiative.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
