Mercosur agreement a “slap in the face”

"The sword of Damocles that is Mercosur is not just hanging over us, but over agriculture and the entire food industry," says the Vice President of the Chamber of Agriculture in Lower Austria. But there are also other issues that concern local farmers, such as crop protection. "We have our backs to the wall." For example, 55 percent of the area used for rapeseed production has decreased in the last ten years due to a lack of important active ingredients. "It is hardly possible to grow crops in the fall and bring them through the winter because the first pests are already attacking here - aided by climate change," Mayr provides an example.