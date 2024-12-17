Vorteilswelt
Christmas miracle

Ö3 stars in conversation: “We want to be caught!”

Nachrichten
17.12.2024 11:21

From Thursday, Silvia Graf, Philipp Hansa and Tina Ritschl will host the Ö3 Christmas Miracle for the first time. The "Krone" was allowed to take a look behind the scenes and chat with the presenters about anticipation, nervousness and wishes.

0 Kommentare

The credo of the Ö3 Christmas Miracle is as simple as it is effective: "You donate - we broadcast." This year, this will take place on the main square in Wiener Neustadt, where even the most bizarre song wishes will be fulfilled for 120 hours from the glass wish hut - in return for a donation. As every year, the total amount goes to the Licht ins Dunkel emergency aid fund for families in need.

Ritschl, Hansa and Graf present live from the main square in Wiener Neustadt for 120 hours. (Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)
Ritschl, Hansa and Graf present live from the main square in Wiener Neustadt for 120 hours.
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)

A novelty this year: the presenting team is completely new. Robert Kratky, Andi Knoll and Gabi Hiller will be followed by Silvia Graf, Philipp Hansa and Tina Ritschl. But don't worry, the three Ö3 stars have prepared themselves well for the 120 hours, as they revealed to the "Krone" during a local inspection. "We organized a pizza dinner where only the three presenters and the three of us were present," says Hansa. The most important tips? "Don't underestimate it!" laughs Graf. "And the sleep schedule - that will be very important," says Ritschl happily.

Almost like a school camp week: Ritschl, Graf and Hansa sleep in bunk beds. (Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)
Almost like a school camp week: Ritschl, Graf and Hansa sleep in bunk beds.
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)

The anticipation is written all over their faces - after all, the Christmas miracle has great significance for all of them. "My parents were poor and we never went on vacation. When I wanted to go on a ski course, my mother had to work extra hours," says Graf. "And now helping these families in need is simply wonderful." "You can feel how the country is coming closer together to do something good together," adds Ritschl.

But this comes at a price, because although all three are long-serving professionals, there is a lot of nervousness. "On a scale of one to ten: a ten!", they all agree. "But that's a positive thing. It means you take things seriously. Just like on a first date, you think about something," Hansa draws the comparison.

Brushing teeth, showering and the like all happen in containers. (Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)
Brushing teeth, showering and the like all happen in containers.
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)

Speaking of comparisons: they also agree that the 120 hours together are like a week at school. "Except that the boys' room isn't as interesting now," laughs Ritschl. "Back then, it was all about not getting caught doing all the mischief you do. Now we want to get caught," says Hansa. "All the cameras, Instagram, social media. It's a bit like 'Big Brother'. Everything should be visible." "So that as many people as possible come by," says Ritschl, "and donations are made accordingly." KG

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

