Ö3 stars in conversation: “We want to be caught!”

Speaking of comparisons: they also agree that the 120 hours together are like a week at school. "Except that the boys' room isn't as interesting now," laughs Ritschl. "Back then, it was all about not getting caught doing all the mischief you do. Now we want to get caught," says Hansa. "All the cameras, Instagram, social media. It's a bit like 'Big Brother'. Everything should be visible." "So that as many people as possible come by," says Ritschl, "and donations are made accordingly." KG