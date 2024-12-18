Fighting poverty with energy

One million euros for quick help

Energie Graz has also set up a hardship fund with a volume of one million euros, which is available to low-income households in Graz quickly and easily. All households whose income is below the at-risk-of-poverty threshold and who are supplied with district heating, electricity or gas by Energie Graz are eligible. Graz residents who have a valid social card are eligible. The maximum support from the hardship fund is 800 euros. It is allocated and paid out by the Social Welfare Office of the City of Graz and Caritas.