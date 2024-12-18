Energie Graz helps
Fighting poverty with energy
Energie Graz has been committed to social issues for many years and supports people in Graz who are affected by energy poverty. The most important initiatives are Energie Graz's hardship fund and the "Energy against poverty" donation campaign, which has been running successfully for eight years.
Donate once, help twice
In the "Energy against poverty" campaign, all donations from Energie Graz customers are doubled by Energie Graz itself. These donations go directly to people in need via the Social Welfare Office of the City of Graz and Caritas. The money collected is used to settle energy arrears or implement energy efficiency measures in affected households. You can donate as little as five euros directly via the Energie Graz website at www.energie-graz.at/spenden.
One million euros for quick help
Energie Graz has also set up a hardship fund with a volume of one million euros, which is available to low-income households in Graz quickly and easily. All households whose income is below the at-risk-of-poverty threshold and who are supplied with district heating, electricity or gas by Energie Graz are eligible. Graz residents who have a valid social card are eligible. The maximum support from the hardship fund is 800 euros. It is allocated and paid out by the Social Welfare Office of the City of Graz and Caritas.
Solidarity through the winter
From December 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025, Energie Graz will refrain from switching off electricity, gas and heating to household customers who are experiencing payment difficulties. Energie Graz also offers individual, long-term payment agreements that can be discussed in a personal appointment at the Customer Service Center on Andreas-Hofer-Platz. Customers can also receive tips on how to reduce their energy consumption during personal energy consultations.
Further information can be found on the Energie Graz website at www.energie-graz.at/soziales.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
