Max: Russell? “We spoke briefly after Abu Dhabi”

Verstappen did not want to comment on the Red Bull future of team-mate Sergio Perez. "I can't say anything right now," said the 27-year-old in Salzburg. During the winter break until the first tests at the end of February in Bahrain, Verstappen will also be out and about on two boards. "I will also be skiing. Not too much or too aggressively, but it's part of it," said Verstappen, who is also expecting his first child with partner Kelly Piquet next year.