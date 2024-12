Chances of a white Christmas are melting away

Christmas Eve - and thick snowflakes transform everything outside into a winter wonderland. These are scenes that have only been seen in kitschy movies over the last 20 years. According to the experts from the private weather service Ubimet, this year will also see the - almost traditional - Christmas thaw. A few flakes or centimetres of snow may fall from the sky here and there until Monday with a cold front causing temperatures to plummet again at the weekend. However, the various models all indicate milder temperatures again for December 24.