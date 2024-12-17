Syrian returnees as a windfall for the city of Vienna

Vienna would benefit massively

Vienna would benefit massively from this. According to the latest figures from October, the federal capital is home to the lion's share of the Syrian diaspora. In general, Syrians are currently significantly overrepresented in terms of immigration. In 2024, a total of 21,275 asylum applications were submitted from January to the end of October, 12,134 of which were from Syrians in Austria (57 percent). And they have been granted asylum significantly more often than other nations. Of the 21,532 positive decisions made between January and October, 75 percent went to Syrian immigrants. 560 Syrians in Vienna were also granted Austrian citizenship in 2023.