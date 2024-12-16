SPÖ internal clinch over Vienna’s e-taxi ordinance

Cool reaction from the town hall

Hanke's office is convinced that the charging network is sufficient for the current 220 e-taxis - out of a total of 8,300 vehicles. It will also be expanded as demand increases. He also points out that the cab ordinance "imposed" by SWV was already passed in 2020, with the approval of the social partners. Reference is also made to the example of London, where the switch to e-taxis also took place in 2018 amid protests from the industry and a good half of all cabs are now emission-free. There is also a treat for taxi drivers: they can now charge at reduced rates.