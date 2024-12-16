"Krone" commentary
Clothes make the man – until today
Nowhere does the outfit play such an important role as with public figures. Their appearance also signals their political stance and their program. Three examples: Syria's new strongman al-Golani, PLO leader Arafat, Ukraine President Zelenskij.
Al-Golani usually no longer appears in his militia uniform, but in civilian clothes. This is intended to signal the intention of a future constitutional order to the outside world, but also to the hotheads in his own ranks.
PLO leader Arafat could have been president of a Palestinian state alongside Israel. He never took off his militia uniform. In doing so, he showed that he could not jump over the shadow of the guerrilla leader. His failure as a statesman, who must be capable of compromise, robbed the Palestinians of a historic opportunity.
Finally, Volodimir Zelensky: he has sworn to wear a military-like outfit as long as his people have to endure a defensive war. This does not go down well in the West and does not make him look presidential at all, whereas Putin is dressed neatly - conservatively - and presents himself as a man of the world. You could easily forget that this man orders assassinations, like the one in Germany.
Clothes make the man. Clothes reveal intentions. Sometimes they camouflage, sometimes they are silent signs.
