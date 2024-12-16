Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" commentary

Clothes make the man – until today

Nachrichten
16.12.2024 20:00
0 Kommentare

Nowhere does the outfit play such an important role as with public figures. Their appearance also signals their political stance and their program. Three examples: Syria's new strongman al-Golani, PLO leader Arafat, Ukraine President Zelenskij.

Al-Golani usually no longer appears in his militia uniform, but in civilian clothes. This is intended to signal the intention of a future constitutional order to the outside world, but also to the hotheads in his own ranks.

PLO leader Arafat could have been president of a Palestinian state alongside Israel. He never took off his militia uniform. In doing so, he showed that he could not jump over the shadow of the guerrilla leader. His failure as a statesman, who must be capable of compromise, robbed the Palestinians of a historic opportunity.

Finally, Volodimir Zelensky: he has sworn to wear a military-like outfit as long as his people have to endure a defensive war. This does not go down well in the West and does not make him look presidential at all, whereas Putin is dressed neatly - conservatively - and presents himself as a man of the world. You could easily forget that this man orders assassinations, like the one in Germany.

Clothes make the man. Clothes reveal intentions. Sometimes they camouflage, sometimes they are silent signs.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kurt Seinitz
Kurt Seinitz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf