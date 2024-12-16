EU signs contract for satellite program

Contract awarded to the Spacerise consortium

The contract for the next twelve years has been awarded to the Spacerise consortium, which brings together the manufacturers SES from Luxembourg, Eutelsat from France and Hispasat from Spain. The group's suppliers include the aircraft manufacturer Airbus and the network providers Telekom and Orange. Control centers are to be set up in Luxembourg, Toulouse in the south of France and in the Italian city of Fucino.