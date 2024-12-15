Grenades, rifles & co
Care recipient hoarded a huge arsenal of weapons
A 54-year-old man's incredible arsenal of weapons came to light after he threatened to kill his nurse. The man in need of care stockpiled 26 long guns and two tank cartridges in Bad Goisern (Upper Austria). The investigation is ongoing.
What police officers found in the house of a 54-year-old man in Bad Goisern is almost beyond imagination. The man in need of care hoarded a huge arsenal of weapons, including: 26 long guns, a machine gun, five antique handguns, twelve sticks of gelatin donarite (a highly dangerous explosive), several magazines, a grenade, two tank cartridges and thousands of rounds of ammunition.
What the man intended to do with the weapons and whether he possessed them legally is still completely unclear. The investigation is ongoing.
Nurse uncovers arsenal
The arsenal of weapons was discovered because his nurse (38) went to the police. She told officers that her employer had threatened to kill her. He also kept firearms unlocked in his house.
The investigators then paid the 54-year-old a visit - and discovered the large number of firearms during a voluntary inspection.
Armored cartridges are detonated in a controlled manner
The police seized all the weapons from the man's home. The shell casings will be detonated in a controlled manner at the request of the public prosecutor's office in Wels. The 54-year-old himself has been reported to the public prosecutor's office and the district authority of Gmunden and is currently at large. During his interrogation, he confessed to the dangerous threat against his nurse.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.