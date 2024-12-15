Care recipient hoarded a huge arsenal of weapons

Armored cartridges are detonated in a controlled manner

The police seized all the weapons from the man's home. The shell casings will be detonated in a controlled manner at the request of the public prosecutor's office in Wels. The 54-year-old himself has been reported to the public prosecutor's office and the district authority of Gmunden and is currently at large. During his interrogation, he confessed to the dangerous threat against his nurse.