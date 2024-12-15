Vorteilswelt
Slums affected

Hundreds feared dead after cyclone on Mayotte

Nachrichten
15.12.2024 19:12

Hundreds of people are feared dead on the French overseas territory of Mayotte following the cyclone "Chido" in the Indian Ocean. More than 250 people have been injured, said administration official François-Xavier Bieuville.

One day after the storm, there is still no official death toll. The official assumes that hundreds to thousands have died. The hurricane in the Indian Ocean mainly destroyed poor districts. Pictures showed toppled electricity pylons, uprooted trees and destroyed roofs. According to French reports, more than 15,000 households were without electricity and telecommunications were restricted.

Roads were blocked and some areas were cut off. There was also damage to the local airport, and a flight carrying aid supplies from the mainland arrived on Sunday. 10,000 people were taken to emergency shelters as a precaution. The local authorities had urged the population to seek shelter in a solid dwelling and not to go outside.

Gusts of more than 220 km/h
Gusts of more than 220 kilometers per hour were reported over Mayotte on Saturday. The French overseas territory is located in the Indian Ocean, roughly between the coast of the south-east African country of Mozambique and the island state of Madagascar. Around 310,000 people live on the archipelago.

Early on Sunday morning, cyclone "Chido" hit Mozambique on the African mainland. There it reached speeds of up to 240 kilometers per hour. According to the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, it destroyed and damaged numerous houses, schools and health facilities. The power grid collapsed, making rescue work difficult.

