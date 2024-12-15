Slums affected
Hundreds feared dead after cyclone on Mayotte
Hundreds of people are feared dead on the French overseas territory of Mayotte following the cyclone "Chido" in the Indian Ocean. More than 250 people have been injured, said administration official François-Xavier Bieuville.
One day after the storm, there is still no official death toll. The official assumes that hundreds to thousands have died. The hurricane in the Indian Ocean mainly destroyed poor districts. Pictures showed toppled electricity pylons, uprooted trees and destroyed roofs. According to French reports, more than 15,000 households were without electricity and telecommunications were restricted.
Roads were blocked and some areas were cut off. There was also damage to the local airport, and a flight carrying aid supplies from the mainland arrived on Sunday. 10,000 people were taken to emergency shelters as a precaution. The local authorities had urged the population to seek shelter in a solid dwelling and not to go outside.
Gusts of more than 220 km/h
Gusts of more than 220 kilometers per hour were reported over Mayotte on Saturday. The French overseas territory is located in the Indian Ocean, roughly between the coast of the south-east African country of Mozambique and the island state of Madagascar. Around 310,000 people live on the archipelago.
Early on Sunday morning, cyclone "Chido" hit Mozambique on the African mainland. There it reached speeds of up to 240 kilometers per hour. According to the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, it destroyed and damaged numerous houses, schools and health facilities. The power grid collapsed, making rescue work difficult.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.