Stadlober strong sixth over 20 km in Davos!

"I am satisfied!"

"Finishing in the top 6 was also my goal. It was a brutal 20, the course demanded a lot from us," said Stadlober, who was also satisfied with the "very good material" in fresh snow conditions. "I'm happy because it's a better result again after Lillehammer. We'll now go into the Christmas break with this and then prepare well for the Tour (de Ski, note)." Stadlober recently finished 16th in the skiathlon in Lillehammer.