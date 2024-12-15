Ice Hockey League
The Bulls bench will also get loud in Linz
Before the trip to Sweden for the Champions Hockey League tug-of-war in Karlstad, champions Salzburg will have to go through a steel bath in Linz this Sunday (17:30). Defender Robertson is back after suspension, but other forwards Raffl, Thaler and Schreier are ill.
When the team with the best power play in the league has its fifth overtime game, you know what you're in for." Graz coach Harry Lange did not seem surprised by the Bulls' 3:2 winning goal by Kosmachuk in the first duel of the season. The fact that they knocked in four in regulation time before that did not speak in the champions' favor. Whose game - not for the first time this season - also lost energy in the middle third.
No wonder, one is almost inclined to ask, with this game program. For goalscorer Peter Hochkofler, it's always an indicator: "You notice immediately when there's no talking on the bench, when little things aren't celebrated. Like a hit or a blocked shot. Normally we're more active and say: awesome, awesome! It's a process until the end of the season."
It's definitely going to be loud today at the Black Wings, where their fans always make a big racket in the arena. "Every game against them is difficult, whether in the play-offs or the last home game, which didn't feel like a 5:2. And it's even more difficult in Linz," emphasizes Oliver David.
Robertson is back after suspension, but Raffl, Thaler and Schreier are questionable due to illness. It goes without saying that the Bulls coach wishes all his boys: "Rest, rest, rest." After all, they have to defend their 3:1 home win at Färjestad on Tuesday in the race for a Champions Hockey League semi-final ticket.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
