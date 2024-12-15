The Bulls bench will also get loud in Linz

When the team with the best power play in the league has its fifth overtime game, you know what you're in for." Graz coach Harry Lange did not seem surprised by the Bulls' 3:2 winning goal by Kosmachuk in the first duel of the season. The fact that they knocked in four in regulation time before that did not speak in the champions' favor. Whose game - not for the first time this season - also lost energy in the middle third.