Tyrol: More corporate insolvencies, private individuals remain stable

According to the Kreditschutzverband (KSV) von 1870, 365 companies went bankrupt in Tyrol this year. This corresponds to an increase of 13 percent compared to the previous year, but is not a particularly high number in a long-term comparison. On a national average, bankruptcies rose by 21.7 percent. The reason for this: higher interest rates on borrowed capital, energy and personnel costs as well as the stuttering economy.