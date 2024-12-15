Additional trolleybuses
The major crisis among bus drivers is over
A new line has been in full operation in the city of Salzburg since this morning. The trolleybus line 12 now runs every quarter of an hour from Alpenstraße via Parsch, Schallmoos, Lehen and Maxglan in the direction of Europark. Previously, the 12 only ran in the morning and late afternoon. The new line is part of today's timetable change. In February, lines 9 and 10 will also change to ten-minute intervals.
This is the first time in years that Salzburg Linien has extended its services in the city of Salzburg. The last improvements mainly involved a return to ten-minute intervals on the most important lines.
This also means that the trolleybus crisis with its serious shortage of bus drivers is clearly over. In fact, since the spin-off of public transport from Salzburg AG into the wholly-owned subsidiary Salzburg Linien, there have been some successes in recruiting staff.
According to "Krone" information, there are currently 330 employees. That's 52 more than less than a year ago. This made it possible to return to ten-minute intervals and also to expand the service.
Westbahn will also run to Pongau in future
The timetable change will also see some improvements outside the city. In Seekirchen, a new station will open with the "Seekirchen Stadt" stop. In future, the S2 and R21 lines will stop there once an hour. In Pinzgau, the S8 from Tyrol will in future not only run to Hochfilzen, but also via Saalfelden to Zell am See. This will result in a second hourly connection between Wörgl and Zell am See. The Maishofen-Saalbach stop on this route will be back in operation. It will become a World Cup station during the World Ski Championships in February.
Bus route 260 between Salzburg and Zell am See through the Saalachtal valley will have a new early morning connection, with an additional bus on Saturday afternoons. In Pongau, the train station in Hüttau has been moved directly into the village. The stop has been rebuilt.
The Westbahn is also expanding its service. In future, there will be two daily services from Salzburg to Bregenz. There are two additional connections to Munich. Brand new: these trains will continue to Stuttgart. In addition, a Westbahn train will run every morning from St. Johann im Pongau to Vienna and back again in the evening.
