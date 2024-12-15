The major crisis among bus drivers is over

Westbahn will also run to Pongau in future

The timetable change will also see some improvements outside the city. In Seekirchen, a new station will open with the "Seekirchen Stadt" stop. In future, the S2 and R21 lines will stop there once an hour. In Pinzgau, the S8 from Tyrol will in future not only run to Hochfilzen, but also via Saalfelden to Zell am See. This will result in a second hourly connection between Wörgl and Zell am See. The Maishofen-Saalbach stop on this route will be back in operation. It will become a World Cup station during the World Ski Championships in February.