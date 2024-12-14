Back in the World Cup
Marco Schwarz: “You have to remain realistic”
Marco Schwarz wants to make a comeback in small steps. "You have to stay realistic. The aim is to get into the second round and get that racing feeling back," announced the ÖSV ski star ahead of his slalom race in Val d'Isere on Sunday. "After a year out of racing, it's a new situation for me, even though I've been racing for a long time. I will approach it step by step."
After recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture, Schwarz was set back by a slipped disc on his way to the Chile preparation camp. It was not until October that he returned to ski training, which quickly proved promising. His return is going according to plan. "I've regained my feeling on skis and haven't had to think much before the runs. My body is doing well, even if it does get more restless at times, hence the very spontaneous decision to take part in the slalom."
His year has been long and intense. "It feels really good to be out and about again, to be with the team and in the racing action. I'm all the happier that I can tackle the slalom." He has had three good days of training on artificial snow in the giant slalom, icy conditions will be simulated before a possible start in Alta Badia (22.12.).
Schwarz also signed letter to FIS
Schwarz also signed the much-discussed athletes' letter to FIS President Johan Eliasch. "I was informed about the situation by another athlete." The fact that the FIS is said to have prematurely rejected the 400 million euro offer from investment company CVC - which Eliasch denies - was one of the reasons for Schwarz's signature. "My intention in signing the letter was to perhaps get them talking." The Carinthian emphasized that his focus would be on sport. "I haven't looked at the letter that much, but I do believe that there is something to talk about. Anything that could take the sport forward is positive."
