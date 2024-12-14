Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Back in the World Cup

Marco Schwarz: “You have to remain realistic”

Nachrichten
14.12.2024 12:02

Marco Schwarz wants to make a comeback in small steps. "You have to stay realistic. The aim is to get into the second round and get that racing feeling back," announced the ÖSV ski star ahead of his slalom race in Val d'Isere on Sunday. "After a year out of racing, it's a new situation for me, even though I've been racing for a long time. I will approach it step by step."

0 Kommentare

After recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture, Schwarz was set back by a slipped disc on his way to the Chile preparation camp. It was not until October that he returned to ski training, which quickly proved promising. His return is going according to plan. "I've regained my feeling on skis and haven't had to think much before the runs. My body is doing well, even if it does get more restless at times, hence the very spontaneous decision to take part in the slalom."

Marco Schwarz wants to attack again in Val d'Isere. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Marco Schwarz wants to attack again in Val d'Isere.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

His year has been long and intense. "It feels really good to be out and about again, to be with the team and in the racing action. I'm all the happier that I can tackle the slalom." He has had three good days of training on artificial snow in the giant slalom, icy conditions will be simulated before a possible start in Alta Badia (22.12.).

Schwarz also signed letter to FIS
Schwarz also signed the much-discussed athletes' letter to FIS President Johan Eliasch. "I was informed about the situation by another athlete." The fact that the FIS is said to have prematurely rejected the 400 million euro offer from investment company CVC - which Eliasch denies - was one of the reasons for Schwarz's signature. "My intention in signing the letter was to perhaps get them talking." The Carinthian emphasized that his focus would be on sport. "I haven't looked at the letter that much, but I do believe that there is something to talk about. Anything that could take the sport forward is positive."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf