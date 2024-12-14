Marco Schwarz: “You have to remain realistic”

Schwarz also signed letter to FIS

Schwarz also signed the much-discussed athletes' letter to FIS President Johan Eliasch. "I was informed about the situation by another athlete." The fact that the FIS is said to have prematurely rejected the 400 million euro offer from investment company CVC - which Eliasch denies - was one of the reasons for Schwarz's signature. "My intention in signing the letter was to perhaps get them talking." The Carinthian emphasized that his focus would be on sport. "I haven't looked at the letter that much, but I do believe that there is something to talk about. Anything that could take the sport forward is positive."