Rapid ruin their own work

No learning effect for Green-White in Conference League, Rapid coach Robert Klauß said: "We don't recognize the danger." The "final" against Copenhagen proves to be the last straw.
"It doesn't matter how you do it - it's always wrong after a defeat!" At one point there was too much rotation, then too few fresh players were brought in - Rapids coach Klauß no longer accepts this criticism. After the 3-1 defeat at Omonia, however, he admitted that "some people are tired, they want to, but they're missing a few percent". That will be true after 30 games of the season, but even Klauß won't accept it as an excuse: "We were just as tired in Salzburg (2:2), but we pushed ourselves."
Not in Nicosia. Disappointing is the lack of learning effect in green and white: "We don't recognize the danger," said Klauß. "There is too little investment in the feeling of control. We lack the dynamism, energy and conviction to wear opponents down and force them to make mistakes." And that now happens in almost every game.
"We missed a great chance," Klauß lamented in Nicosia. The slapstick 1:3 was the negative culmination. Rapid are now in danger of destroying much of what they built up in the summer. Being the only Austrian club to spend the winter internationally is no success if they end up in the play-offs (9th to 24th place) of the Conference League. The top 8, the direct ticket to the round of 16, has already been handed to them twice on a silver platter
The last chance now comes on Thursday against FC Copenhagen. Certainly the toughest opponent in the Rapids league phase. A "three-pointer" is enough to finish in the top 8 on their own, unless things go wrong, for example Shamrock Rovers win at Chelsea. But Rapid have been winless since November 10, five games ago. It's no longer a results crisis.
Our situation is not bad. We still have a chance of reaching the last 16 and we know what finals feel like.
Robert Klauß
Almost 22,000 tickets have already been sold for the "final", Hütteldorf will be boiling once again - a straw to clutch at now!
