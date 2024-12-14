Rapid ruin their own work

"It doesn't matter how you do it - it's always wrong after a defeat!" At one point there was too much rotation, then too few fresh players were brought in - Rapids coach Klauß no longer accepts this criticism. After the 3-1 defeat at Omonia, however, he admitted that "some people are tired, they want to, but they're missing a few percent". That will be true after 30 games of the season, but even Klauß won't accept it as an excuse: "We were just as tired in Salzburg (2:2), but we pushed ourselves."