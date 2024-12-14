Lower Austrian clubs affected:
Fatal consequences – winners are suddenly losers!
5:1, 3:0, 3:0, 3:1 and 3:2 - the results of the Lower Austrian clubs in the fall of the Regionalliga Ost against ASV Siegendorf are flawless. But after the Burgenland side's elimination, that is precisely the problem. All five clubs lost their hard-won three points at the green table. "The clubs can only shake their heads in disbelief.
Just under a month ago, the first half of the Regionalliga Ost ended with an incredibly exciting final. In the end, outsiders Krems, in fifth place, surprisingly took the fall championship title and the winter crown.
After today's unexpected withdrawal of Siegendorf, who are seeking a reorganization procedure without personal responsibility, everything is completely different again - the Fallmann eleven now only appear in fifth place, Donaufeld are suddenly laughing from the top of the table and can look forward to an early Christmas present on Friday the 13th.
"It's a joke"
But the other representatives from Lower Austria also paid dearly for their victories against the Burgenland side. Siegendorf will be removed from the table due to the upcoming insolvency - all games will be scored 0:0 and zero points.
The victories by Traiskirchen (5:1), Gloggnitz (3:2), Marchfeld (3:1), Krems (3:0) and Leobendorf (3:0) are therefore worthless. "We worked hard for the win and deserved it. It's just extremely unfair," said Traiskirchen's Manuel Trost, who not only had to give up three points, but also has a negative goal difference. Marchfeld coach Christoph Knirsch can only shake his head at this and sums it up: "It's a joke!"
Relegation battle distorted?
Of course, there are winners and losers not only at the top of the table, but also in the basement. Wiener Viktoria went down 2:6 at home to Siegendorf - but with this defeat they gained three points in the relegation battle. Gloggnitz had to give up the points again with a 3-2 win over the Burgenland side. Suddenly they are only at the bottom of the table with nine points. But Leobendorf also slipped back into the dangerous zone. Fürhauser's side also look foolish after their 3-0 win and are suddenly only three points clear of the relegation zone. "That's certainly not in the spirit of the sport," said an annoyed Fürhauser.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
