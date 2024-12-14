Fatal consequences – winners are suddenly losers!

The victories by Traiskirchen (5:1), Gloggnitz (3:2), Marchfeld (3:1), Krems (3:0) and Leobendorf (3:0) are therefore worthless. "We worked hard for the win and deserved it. It's just extremely unfair," said Traiskirchen's Manuel Trost, who not only had to give up three points, but also has a negative goal difference. Marchfeld coach Christoph Knirsch can only shake his head at this and sums it up: "It's a joke!"



Relegation battle distorted?

Of course, there are winners and losers not only at the top of the table, but also in the basement. Wiener Viktoria went down 2:6 at home to Siegendorf - but with this defeat they gained three points in the relegation battle. Gloggnitz had to give up the points again with a 3-2 win over the Burgenland side. Suddenly they are only at the bottom of the table with nine points. But Leobendorf also slipped back into the dangerous zone. Fürhauser's side also look foolish after their 3-0 win and are suddenly only three points clear of the relegation zone. "That's certainly not in the spirit of the sport," said an annoyed Fürhauser.