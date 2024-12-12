That's never happened before!
Elon Musk’s fortune increased to 400 billion dollars
Elon Musk is breaking all records again: for the first time, the entrepreneur has achieved a net worth of more than 400 billion dollars. This is a world first, according to the news agency Bloomberg.
How was Musk able to break this incredible record?
- On the one hand, the share price of Tesla, the electric car manufacturer led by Musk, has risen by more than 65 percent since Donald Trump's election victory on November 5.
- On the other hand, a share buyback at SpaceX, the aerospace company managed by Musk, has increased his stake in the company. His assets have thus grown by a further 50 billion dollars to 440 billion dollars (419.18 billion euros).
270 million dollars for Trump
Musk supported Trump's election campaign with 270 million dollars, making him the biggest donor in the history of US politics. For his part, the right-wing populist has appointed the entrepreneur to head a new department for efficient government.
Connection with Trump brings opportunities for influence
Through his alliance with Trump, Musk now has considerable influence over the US government, which raises the question of massive conflicts of interest. His activities could also promote further contracts for his companies.
According to the New York Times, Musk's companies received public contracts worth three billion dollars (2.85 billion euros) last year alone.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.