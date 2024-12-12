Press on the World Cup award: “FIFA sells its soul”

Marca: "The congress, made up of 211 FIFA members, has 'by acclamation' designated Saudi Arabia as the right country for a World Cup that promises to be 'historic', as we have been assured from the Middle East. It will be historic because it will be the first 48-team World Cup to be hosted by a single country, as it will be held in multiple locations in 2030. It will also be historic because of the modernity and architectural complexity of the 15 stadiums."