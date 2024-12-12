Why animal shelters are now acting as donors themselves

The eight animal shelters of the Lower Austrian Animal Welfare Association help private initiatives that look after unneutered strays and thus reduce domestic cat misery. Although owners of outdoor cats have been obliged to neuter them for 20 years, the law is too lax, they criticize. "You can only make pet owners liable if cats can be clearly assigned to an owner. Without a parallel obligation to chip cats, the obligation to neuter them unfortunately only exists on paper," Andrea Specht, President of the Lower Austrian Animal Welfare Association, criticizes the legal situation.