Sensation failed to materialize
This comeback deserved to be crowned!
Lille have already beaten the big names in Europe this year - and yet Sturm briefly sniffed a sensation in France in a 3-2 defeat. But the comeback went unrewarded. The champions proudly bid farewell to their vacation.
The "Krone" reports from Lille
The statue on the "Column of the Goddess" on the Grand Place, the main square in Lille, was adorned with a white jersey and a Lille flag to mark the club's 80th anniversary. This is how the Lille fans greeted their guests. A number of Sturm supporters gathered around them in the old town. This time, 400 enthusiasts traveled to France to support their team once again at the end of the year. A team that once again had to line up without a main sponsor on its chest.
Because beer advertising on the jersey is prohibited in France, the Puntigamer lettering on the kit had to be covered up. It definitely took some getting used to. Like the high tempo of the French in the game, with which Sturm had serious problems. The first really tricky situation? In the 16th minute, when defender Geyrhofer allegedly brought down Lille's whirlwind Sahraoui. Referee Kabakov immediately awarded a penalty, but was then sent off for a review by the VAR, where the Bulgarian also realized that it was more of a flick.
Sturm were lucky as a result, acting far too passively and allowing the French to play their game unhindered. This was to take its revenge: Because Stankovic and Geyrhofer failed to get a grip on the quick-as-an-arrow Sahraoui, who was able to finish ice-cold to make it 1:0 (38').
When everyone was expecting the break, things got really hot: First Bakker scored (after Yalcouye lost the ball and a misunderstanding between Wüthrich and Lavalee) to make it 2:0 for Lille (45.+2), and then Kiteishvili scored Sturm's equalizer: After a pass from Chukwuani, the Georgian hammered the ball under the crossbar to make it 1:2 (45.+4). Sturm took heart
A perfect start
And how! Sturm came out of the break fully charged - and were promptly rewarded - thanks to the "Super Danes": an ideal pass from Böving to goalscorer Biereth - 2:2 (47'). What a comeback. It suddenly smelled like a sensation. The game was more open, Sturm made pinpricks and became more dangerous. But Haraldsson shattered the dream of a second successive win in the top flight -2:3 (82').
"I'm still proud," said Sturm boss Christian Jauk, "we came back against a world-class team and had chances to score the third goal! We just lacked that little bit of luck."
"At first we're downhearted because there was more in it," said sporting director Michael Parensen, "but the pride will soon outweigh that." When will he make a coaching decision? "First we'll switch off for now, then we'll decide together in the next few days."
