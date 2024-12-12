This comeback deserved to be crowned!

Because beer advertising on the jersey is prohibited in France, the Puntigamer lettering on the kit had to be covered up. It definitely took some getting used to. Like the high tempo of the French in the game, with which Sturm had serious problems. The first really tricky situation? In the 16th minute, when defender Geyrhofer allegedly brought down Lille's whirlwind Sahraoui. Referee Kabakov immediately awarded a penalty, but was then sent off for a review by the VAR, where the Bulgarian also realized that it was more of a flick.