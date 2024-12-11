Court of Audit tears Graz budget plans apart

"Uncontrollable standstill" threatens

He sees the fact that the city wants to make full use of its cash-strapped budget (a kind of overdraft facility provided by the state) as particularly problematic. "By the end of 2026 at the latest, we will be over the approved lines. Then there is the threat of an uncontrollable standstill, the city will no longer be able to raise money legally," Windhaber clarifies. He also considers the fact that City Councillor for Finance Manfred Eber (KPÖ) says that the increase in the framework by the state from the current 104 to 180 million euros is just a formality to be more wishful thinking than reality.