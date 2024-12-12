Return to life
Footballer Dimov met his guardian angel for the first time
More than a year after his serious accident on the pitch, the former captain of Wiener Sport-Club, Philip Dimov, has fought his way back to life. The fact that he was able to take this chance at all is thanks to a paramedic who actually just wanted to be a soccer fan that day.
For passionate Sport-Club fan Konstantin Klein, the match against TWL Elektra on 14 October 2023 at Raxplatz in Favoriten was a must-attend event. What the emergency paramedic from Vienna Professional Rescue didn't know at kick-off was that 14 minutes later he would be the most important person on the pitch - after a fatal collision between Sport Club captain Philip Dimov and an opponent.
In the right place at the right time
Klein immediately recognized that the situation was serious. Dimov had not only lost consciousness immediately, he also showed all the signs of a life-threatening traumatic brain injury. And Klein knew that the clock of the "golden hour", as emergency doctors call it, had now started ticking: every second counts and can make the difference between life and death. Dimov's stroke of luck: Klein also has NKI training from the Vienna Professional Rescue Service, the highest statutory training level in Austria. This means that he knows everything about ventilation and intubation. He stormed onto the pitch.
Klein immediately set the rescue chain in motion by cell phone and described the seriousness of the situation. As with all acutely life-threatening emergency situations in Vienna, a field supervisor and the air ambulance were dispatched in addition to the ambulance. While helpers continued to hold his own cell phone to his ear, he administered first aid on the pitch and used the Esmarch maneuver to keep the unconscious footballer's airway open. Minutes later, the ambulance, field supervisor and helicopter arrived almost simultaneously - and a short time later Dimov was already in hospital.
Decisive seconds
The chances of survival and recovery after severe traumatic brain injury are directly related to the speed of the emergency response. Up to a quarter of patients who are helped quickly with modern emergency medicine recover. However, such accidents continue to be fatal for a third of all those affected. Around half survive, but often with severe disabilities or as a permanent coma patient.
Awakening from a coma is the start of a long journey
For Dimov's relatives, it was the beginning of anxious hours and weeks: He was in a coma for ten days and in intensive care for over a month. When he regained consciousness, the athlete had to face the truth: He could no longer speak or move his limbs. But he made the decision to fight. "Rehab is like training. If you push yourself to the limit, you will succeed," he told the "Krone" newspaper, describing his path back to life when he was able to thank his rescuers in person for the first time over a year later.
It is an emotional moment when Dimov casually strolls into the garage of the Vienna Rescue Center near the Urania on this December evening - perhaps even more so for the rescuers than for Dimov: not only first responder Klein, but everyone involved at the time took the time to do so, and the smile never leaves their faces for a second. Their work is always done as soon as the hospital doctors take over. They rarely get to experience face to face how crucial their help was, as they did at that moment.
Even if Dimov is not yet completely satisfied with his physical progress - an athlete remains an athlete - mentally his experience has made him stronger than ever. "Don't dwell on what you can 't do," is his motto, which he uses to encourage others. But has there never been a moment of despair? "Not really," says Dimov, and his savior Klein chuckles: "We're used to that at Sport-Club." They both laugh, but then Dimov gets serious again: "Anyone can do what he did". Motivation is never a problem if you keep in mind that every day also determines your entire future life.
