Family with 3 children
Tourists got stuck on a toboggan run with a rental car
The vacationing family with three children in Bad Goisern (Upper Austria) had actually planned a fun tobogganing excursion. However, because they didn't want to walk the route but drive up in a hire car, the plan literally got stuck in the snow in wintry driving conditions.
Vehicle recovery instead of tobogganing fun: Dad, mom and three children of kindergarten and primary school age set off for the Trockentannalm in Bad Goisern on Tuesday. "There's actually a parking lot at the bottom where people leave their cars and walk up the toboggan run," says Claus Ebner, commander of the Bad Goisern fire department. But the vacationing family, who were unfamiliar with the area, drove their rental car onto the forest road, which serves as a toboggan run in winter.
The tourists' plan went well for quite a while in wintry driving conditions in the snow - "then the car broke off to the left and slid into a ditch, where it couldn't get out," says Ebner.
Recovery with snow chains
His fire department was called out to rescue the rental car stuck in the snow because even the breakdown service that was called first was unable to help. "We had to fit the snow chains to our truck," says Ebner, the head of operations.
The fire department reached the scene in a forest, just below the Trockentannalm. Using a cable winch and pulleys, the emergency services managed to get the rental car back onto the road. Attached to the fire department truck, the vehicle was brought down into the valley.
Tourists were frozen through
"We put the family in another truck during the operation so that they could warm up. They were already very cold," says Ebner. No one was injured in the accident.
Car gets stuck on a ski slope
Emergency services witnessed a similar incident last Christmas on the Krippenstein. Four Chinese tourists wanted to enjoy the sunrise on the mountain on Christmas Day. On the way there, they drove up the ski slope, also in a rental car. That's where the fun ended: The car got stuck on the slope.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
