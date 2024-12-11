Tourists got stuck on a toboggan run with a rental car

Vehicle recovery instead of tobogganing fun: Dad, mom and three children of kindergarten and primary school age set off for the Trockentannalm in Bad Goisern on Tuesday. "There's actually a parking lot at the bottom where people leave their cars and walk up the toboggan run," says Claus Ebner, commander of the Bad Goisern fire department. But the vacationing family, who were unfamiliar with the area, drove their rental car onto the forest road, which serves as a toboggan run in winter.