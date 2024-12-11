Schöttel presents Prödl and Pertchold today

More repressive than Qatar

The outcry from human rights organizations is correspondingly great. This is because the "Kingdom" is considered to be even more repressive than Qatar. Many of the 211 associations (including Germany and the Netherlands) decided in advance to vote in favor of the Saudis. Instead of a boycott, they wanted to seek a bilateral exchange. The ÖFB has not officially declared its support, Bartosch, who will receive a voting code from FIFA, will decide after the presentation. But the Styrian, i.e. the ÖFB, will probably not veto the decision either.