New structures
Schöttel presents Prödl and Pertchold today
Today (at 11 a.m.), ÖFB sporting director Peter Schöttel will announce what has long been known: Peter Perchtold, Ralf Rangnick's co-founder, will be the new U21 team manager, while 73-time international Sebastian Prödl will be the new head of youth work in the soccer association ...
... which interim president Wolfgang Bartosch is representing on the world stage for the first time today. At home in Styria. Because the FIFA Congress is a virtual event. It is about the awarding of the World Cup. A formality - but nonetheless explosive. The 2030 World Cup will be held in Spain, Portugal and Morocco (plus one match each in Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina). The 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia.
More repressive than Qatar
The outcry from human rights organizations is correspondingly great. This is because the "Kingdom" is considered to be even more repressive than Qatar. Many of the 211 associations (including Germany and the Netherlands) decided in advance to vote in favor of the Saudis. Instead of a boycott, they wanted to seek a bilateral exchange. The ÖFB has not officially declared its support, Bartosch, who will receive a voting code from FIFA, will decide after the presentation. But the Styrian, i.e. the ÖFB, will probably not veto the decision either.
The crux of the matter: Bartosch cannot only vote against the Saudis, but only for or against both World Cup hosts. Typical of FIFA boss Gianni Infantino. And there are no other candidates.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
