Police catch drug courier with two kilos of coke

It was probably a chance find. A 33-year-old Serbian citizen came to the attention of the Villach highway police at a rest stop in the district of Klagenfurt. He was subjected to a driver and vehicle check. "The man gave completely contradictory information about his destination and the items he was carrying, which is why the officers decided to carry out a more detailed check of the vehicle," explains police spokeswoman Waltraud Dullnigg.