KTM employees to receive their salaries before Christmas

At least the employees of the insolvent motorcycle manufacturer KTM should have a little more clarity regarding their wages and salaries, as reported by "ORF Oberösterreich". According to the Chamber of Labor, employees will receive their December salaries around December 18 and 19. And the workers are to be paid 75 percent of their net wages at the end of this week. As previously reported, it was already clear that the December salaries would definitely be paid before Christmas.