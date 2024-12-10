Heer wants employees
KTM employees to receive their salaries before Christmas
The employees of the insolvent motorcycle manufacturer KTM should receive their salaries for December before Christmas, specifically around December 18 and 19. And the workers should receive 75 percent of their net wages at the end of this week. In the meantime, the armed forces are courting dismissed employees.
At least the employees of the insolvent motorcycle manufacturer KTM should have a little more clarity regarding their wages and salaries, as reported by "ORF Oberösterreich". According to the Chamber of Labor, employees will receive their December salaries around December 18 and 19. And the workers are to be paid 75 percent of their net wages at the end of this week. As previously reported, it was already clear that the December salaries would definitely be paid before Christmas.
Armed forces woo employees
It is known that at least 750 employees at the company in Mattighofen are to be made redundant in the near future. However, new career opportunities are already opening up for those affected: The Austrian Armed Forces are courting the employees of the insolvent motorcycle manufacturer.
"Feelers already being put out"
Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) spoke of personnel challenges in her department on the fringes of a visit to the troops in Kosovo. The "sad economic development", when companies have to make employees redundant just before Christmas, "is also a possibility for us, and our Army Personnel Office has already put out feelers".
Something similar has already happened with the first insolvency proceedings of the furniture chain kikaLeiner. "We're now on the ball again, and the same goes for KTM." There are many technically trained workers here, says Tanner.
