Will Säumel stay?
Coaching question: “No time to think about it”
Can Jürgen Säumel continue as head coach at Sturm? The big decision is being made at Sturm these days. Before the Champions League match in Lille on Wednesday (18:45), the "Krone" spoke to the interim coach of the team from Graz.
Sturm face a challenge in the Champions League in Lille. For Jürgen Säumel, who has not lost any of his four games as Sturm coach so far, it is the next test as interim coach of the team from Graz. The question is: Will Säumel's interim solution become permanent? The 40-year-old said before the match in France: "My contract situation doesn't play a role in this match. There is no time to think about it! As a team, we want to see this outstanding year come to a fitting end."
Säumel is preparing for a top team: "Lille are an extremely strong team. They haven't beaten Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid this season for nothing," says the 40-year-old, who also sought advice from Monaco beforehand. "Klaus Schmidt is an assistant coach in Monaco. We are in constant contact anyway. He knows Lille from Ligue 1, of course. Of course I asked him for his impressions. But we have our own game plan and know what to expect."
The current background noise (such as transfer rumors from Cologne about Gazibegovic, Böving, Biereth & Co.) leave Säumel cold: "The team had maximum focus in the final training session. I'm not worried about that at all."
Jon Gorenc-Stankovic, who is feeling better day by day after his injury, also confirmed this at the press conference in Lille. He also said: "Of course we know Lille from last year, when we took a point. It will be a difficult game with many strong players."
Säumel emphasizes: "The dressing room works. I hope the team and the club can once again deliver their top performance in this game." With the exception of Gazibegovic (who is suspended), all squad players are ready for the game in Lille.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
