Coaching question: “No time to think about it”

Sturm face a challenge in the Champions League in Lille. For Jürgen Säumel, who has not lost any of his four games as Sturm coach so far, it is the next test as interim coach of the team from Graz. The question is: Will Säumel's interim solution become permanent? The 40-year-old said before the match in France: "My contract situation doesn't play a role in this match. There is no time to think about it! As a team, we want to see this outstanding year come to a fitting end."