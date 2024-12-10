Hospital sends woman away: son (4) killed

When father wasn't watching, sneaked into children's room

When the father was exhausted and could no longer look after his wife, the blonde Turkish woman sneaked into her son's room in the morning - and killed her one and only with a knife. Heartbreaking scenes unfolded at the scene of the crime in front of the alerted police officers. The man sat in the stairwell covered in blood and in tears, while his son's small body was covered in cuts and stitches upstairs in the apartment.