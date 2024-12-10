Mother mentally ill
Hospital sends woman away: son (4) killed
There are serious accusations against a Viennese hospital: they had sent away a mentally ill woman who stabbed her young son (4) to death just a few days later.
Neighbors and friends regarded them as model parents. In mid-November, however, the family drama caused horror far beyond Vienna's city limits. The mother, who was described as friendly and open-minded - she worked as an assistant in a kindergarten - is said to have stabbed her four-year-old son to death!
The background to this insane act in a municipal building in the hotspot district of Favoriten is probably a mental illness. The 29-year-old, who is being investigated on suspicion of murder, is now being held in a forensic facility. If a court-appointed expert comes to the conclusion that the young woman was mentally incompetent at the time of the crime due to a mental illness, then there will be no murder charge, but an application for immediate hospitalization.
She was such a nice woman, worked in a kindergarten and gave advice on raising children.
Nachbarin beim „Krone“-Lokalaugenschein
Now the bombshell: the tragedy behind the tragedy is hidden in court file 203St 187/24 of the Vienna Regional Court. According to statements made by the distraught husband and father, the 29-year-old, who had been suffering from severe mental problems for some time, was in a Viennese hospital a few days before the drama and asked to be admitted there. But instead of inpatient treatment, the hospital sent the mother home with medication - a death sentence for the four-year-old!
When father wasn't watching, sneaked into children's room
When the father was exhausted and could no longer look after his wife, the blonde Turkish woman sneaked into her son's room in the morning - and killed her one and only with a knife. Heartbreaking scenes unfolded at the scene of the crime in front of the alerted police officers. The man sat in the stairwell covered in blood and in tears, while his son's small body was covered in cuts and stitches upstairs in the apartment.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.