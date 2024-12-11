Refugee hit after pepper spray attack

With a knife in his hand

The guardian found the alleged perpetrator in his room. He was standing in front of the mirror with a knife in his hand and was washing his face. After the weapon was taken from him, the background to the assault slowly came to light. During the dispute, the 17-year-old was allegedly sprayed in the eyes with pepper spray. Without being able to see anything, he then lashed out wildly, hit his roommate and broke his nose. The two boys were banned from entering the building and are to be transferred.