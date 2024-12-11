Vorteilswelt
16-year-old injured

Refugee hit after pepper spray attack

Nachrichten
11.12.2024 06:24

Wild scenes took place in an asylum center in the district of Baden. During an argument, a 17-year-old was sprayed in the face with pepper spray. Without seeing anything, the teenager lashed out wildly - and broke the nose of a fellow resident (16) in the process.

It was loud noises in the middle of the night that caught the attention of a caretaker at an asylum home in the district of Baden. When he went to investigate, he couldn't believe his eyes: He found traces of blood that led him directly to a 16-year-old lying on the floor. Fellow residents who were also teenagers told him about an argument in the course of which a 17-year-old had struck.

With a knife in his hand
The guardian found the alleged perpetrator in his room. He was standing in front of the mirror with a knife in his hand and was washing his face. After the weapon was taken from him, the background to the assault slowly came to light. During the dispute, the 17-year-old was allegedly sprayed in the eyes with pepper spray. Without being able to see anything, he then lashed out wildly, hit his roommate and broke his nose. The two boys were banned from entering the building and are to be transferred.

Alcoholized arsonist
Just one day later, there was a police operation in an asylum center in Baden. A Ukrainian woman with a criminal record for arson was caught drunk and setting a fire - charges filed!

Thomas Werth
