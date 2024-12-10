Tyrolean showed Hitler salute to “love song” at festival

"I only said the things about the 'fucking Turks' and deportation", the defendant explained in court in Innsbruck. He had only raised his hand because he had given the man, whom he knew superficially, the middle finger. The three police officers who were present during the official action against the Turk and then also had to deal with the accused described the situation differently. "I clearly recognized the Hitler salute," said one of them. Two officers confirmed that the song was sung very clearly and audibly.