Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

26-year-old sentenced

Tyrolean showed Hitler salute to “love song” at festival

Nachrichten
10.12.2024 19:00

A 26-year-old man had to stand trial in Innsbruck for Nazi reactivation. He allegedly bellowed an inflammatory version of Gigi D'Agostino's love song "L'amour toujours" and gave the Hitler salute. The accused denied the acts, but the jury was convinced of his guilt.

0 Kommentare

The incident, which had serious consequences for the young man, took place late at night on July 14 at the so-called "Jaggas'n" festival in St. Johann in Tirol. During an official action by police officers against a Turk, he is said to have shouted crude, racist slogans and insults: "Fucking Turks" and "Deport him" could be heard loud and clear by police officers and guests at around 2.30 am.

Love song by cult DJ with inflammatory lyrics
The 26-year-old is also said to have sung the song "L'amour toujours" by Gigi D'Agostino with the lyrics "Germany to the Germans, foreigners out". A song that had already been doing the rounds in this "hate version" all summer and was being shouted on Sylt, in Bad Ischl and in the Zillertal.

The Italian star DJ Gigi D'Agostino was on everyone's lips again in 2024. Racists misused his big hit "L'amour toujours" from 1999 for their own purposes. (Bild: Gigi D'Agostino)
The Italian star DJ Gigi D'Agostino was on everyone's lips again in 2024. Racists misused his big hit "L'amour toujours" from 1999 for their own purposes.
(Bild: Gigi D'Agostino)

"I only said the things about the 'fucking Turks' and deportation", the defendant explained in court in Innsbruck. He had only raised his hand because he had given the man, whom he knew superficially, the middle finger. The three police officers who were present during the official action against the Turk and then also had to deal with the accused described the situation differently. "I clearly recognized the Hitler salute," said one of them. Two officers confirmed that the song was sung very clearly and audibly.

Hit allegedly unknown and 16 large beers drunk
"I don't even know the song", the Tyrolean had previously tried to justify. The jury did not believe him. The fact that the man said he had drunk 16 large beers over the course of the day was only marginally mitigated.

Unanimous verdict: 10,800 euros and a conditional prison sentence of one year. Not legally binding.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Markus Stegmayr
Markus Stegmayr
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf