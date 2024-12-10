26-year-old sentenced
Tyrolean showed Hitler salute to “love song” at festival
A 26-year-old man had to stand trial in Innsbruck for Nazi reactivation. He allegedly bellowed an inflammatory version of Gigi D'Agostino's love song "L'amour toujours" and gave the Hitler salute. The accused denied the acts, but the jury was convinced of his guilt.
The incident, which had serious consequences for the young man, took place late at night on July 14 at the so-called "Jaggas'n" festival in St. Johann in Tirol. During an official action by police officers against a Turk, he is said to have shouted crude, racist slogans and insults: "Fucking Turks" and "Deport him" could be heard loud and clear by police officers and guests at around 2.30 am.
Love song by cult DJ with inflammatory lyrics
The 26-year-old is also said to have sung the song "L'amour toujours" by Gigi D'Agostino with the lyrics "Germany to the Germans, foreigners out". A song that had already been doing the rounds in this "hate version" all summer and was being shouted on Sylt, in Bad Ischl and in the Zillertal.
"I only said the things about the 'fucking Turks' and deportation", the defendant explained in court in Innsbruck. He had only raised his hand because he had given the man, whom he knew superficially, the middle finger. The three police officers who were present during the official action against the Turk and then also had to deal with the accused described the situation differently. "I clearly recognized the Hitler salute," said one of them. Two officers confirmed that the song was sung very clearly and audibly.
Hit allegedly unknown and 16 large beers drunk
"I don't even know the song", the Tyrolean had previously tried to justify. The jury did not believe him. The fact that the man said he had drunk 16 large beers over the course of the day was only marginally mitigated.
Unanimous verdict: 10,800 euros and a conditional prison sentence of one year. Not legally binding.
