Sturm Graz visits Lille – LIVE from 18:45

Joining forces once more in the successful year 2024. A show of strength will also be required from soccer double winners Sturm Graz to be successful in the Champions League in Lille today. "It's about a fitting end to an outstanding year," said interim coach Jürgen Säumel on Tuesday ahead of the flight to northern France. Twelfth in the table, Lille are in contention to qualify directly for the round of 16 and have also impressed against European heavyweights. Graz have been familiar with the biting power of the "Great Danes" since March. Back then, Sturm took a 1:1 draw from Lille, but had no chance in the first leg of the Conference League round of 16 at home (0:3). The then coach Christian Ilzer saw a dismantling, he said: "We experienced enormous dominance right from the start." The matter was so clear that the Graz crowd thanked them for the European Cup season with a standing ovation even before the second leg.
Lille "100 times more difficult" than WSG
"We are more mature and were also more competitive from game to game in the Champions League," said Jon Gorenc Stankovic ahead of Sturm's 47th competitive match (28 wins) this calendar year. "We are highly motivated, we have confidence from the last few games." The dress rehearsal at WSG Tirol (3:0) in an almost ghost match setting was a success despite being outnumbered for a long time. "Lille will be a 100 times more difficult game," said the Slovenian team player, who is fighting for his starting shirt after an injury lay-off. "We have to go into this game with full power, you never know what will happen."
Graz's chances of advancing to the CL second round as one of the teams in places 9 to 24 are small, but they are still alive. The impending 0 on the points account was averted recently with a 1:0 win against Girona. The league phase "final" against Atalanta in Bergamo (21.1.) and Leipzig in Klagenfurt (29.1.) follows in January.
Klaus Schmidt as whisperer
Lille have been undefeated for three months or 14 games. Currently fourth in Ligue 1, Bruno Genesio's team (58) have shone in the Champions League. Wins against Real Madrid (1:0/home), Atletico Madrid (3:1/away), Bologna (2:1/a) and a 1:1 against Juventus (h) say something. What LOSC have in common with Sturm is that they both lost to Sporting Lisbon. Jonathan David (17 goals for the season) and Edon Zhegrova are still scoring the goals, while Benjamin André and Bafodé Diakité are clearing in front of regular goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.
Austrian France experts were contacted. According to Säumel himself, he was in contact with Klaus Schmidt, co-coach of Adi Hütter in Monaco, in the run-up to the match. Lille are an "outstanding team" with great individual players, was Säumel's assessment before what could be his last game as Sturm's interim coach. With ten points from four competitive matches, the former Sturm captain has collected arguments for a longer commitment. He forbade any discussions about his future on Tuesday. He put the enjoyment of the Champions League in the foreground.
Gazibegovic missing
According to Säumel, the fact that the late stage of the year is accompanied by transfer rumors and speculation is less noticeable. "In the final training session, I saw a focused team that wants to step on the gas and show what it's made of." Jusuf Gazibegovic, who is suspended and has moved to Cologne, has to be replaced at right-back. In goal, young Scherpen replacement Daniil Chudjakow faces his second major test. Erencan Yardimci, who was out injured against WSG, has reported fit.
Säumel answered questions about a more defensive approach with a smile. "Regardless of whether we play with a back four or five, the decisive factor will be that we play with conviction and well against the ball and make pinpricks at certain points."
