Sturm Graz visits Lille – LIVE from 18:45

Joining forces once more in the successful year 2024. A show of strength will also be required from soccer double winners Sturm Graz to be successful in the Champions League in Lille today. "It's about a fitting end to an outstanding year," said interim coach Jürgen Säumel on Tuesday ahead of the flight to northern France. Twelfth in the table, Lille are in contention to qualify directly for the round of 16 and have also impressed against European heavyweights. Graz have been familiar with the biting power of the "Great Danes" since March. Back then, Sturm took a 1:1 draw from Lille, but had no chance in the first leg of the Conference League round of 16 at home (0:3). The then coach Christian Ilzer saw a dismantling, he said: "We experienced enormous dominance right from the start." The matter was so clear that the Graz crowd thanked them for the European Cup season with a standing ovation even before the second leg.