Final judgment

Linz DJ deprived 61 victims of almost 850,000 euros

Nachrichten
10.12.2024 11:15

The small room in Linz Provincial Court was packed to the last seat on Tuesday. The defendant: a DJ from Linz (38), who persuaded an incredible 61 victims to make investments and thus defrauded them of a whopping 845,000 euros. Many of the victims attended the trial, but their joy at the Linz man's prison sentence was nevertheless muted.

61 victims, including some prominent names and in some cases large sums of money - one victim lost a staggering 100,000 euros - were defrauded by a DJ from Linz. "If you believe in such returns, you should take yourself by the nose," said defense lawyer Manfred Arthofer at the beginning. After all, the 38-year-old had promised the victims unbelievable returns, many did not want to miss out on the "opportunity" and ended up without the money they had invested.

Often backed the wrong horse
"I've often backed the wrong horse in recent years," said Linz, who had a serious gambling addiction, and apologized to the victims. They were not very convinced and shouted indignantly at him during the breaks. The sentence for the man with two previous convictions was also too light for some: three years unconditional imprisonment, and he must also pay back the private party claims of 845,000. His eleven-month pre-trial detention was taken into account, leaving him with just under 25 months behind bars. The verdict is final.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Constantin Handl
Constantin Handl
