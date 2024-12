Wörthersee Piraten with record and transfer coup

And now the Pirates obviously want more! Because (as "Kärntner Krone" newspaper readers already know) reinforcements from the Bundesliga have arrived! In the person of Lukas Simoner. The Klagenfurt native is a true Pirate and played here until 2020. The 25-year-old guard, who made his national team debut in 2022, was already spotted in the derby against KOS at St. Peter-Halle and could pull on the jersey of his former club again on Saturday at Güssing.