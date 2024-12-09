Handball - The Magazine
Mamic: “Playing in Vienna would be great”
Austria's handball ladies were eliminated exactly one week ago in the last group game of the preliminary round against Slovenia. In "Handball - Das Magazin", goalkeeper Antonija Mamic and ÖHB sports director Paco Fölser talk about the bitter end. "Playing in Vienna would be great," reveals Mamic, but also looks positively to the future.
Pressure situation at home European Championships
Expectations were high within the team ahead of the home European Championships, and a final against Slovenia was a foregone conclusion. Experienced players have often performed under pressure, while younger players have failed to deliver the desired performance. Despite the bitter 24:25 defeat against Slovenia, the team wants to take the positives with them and look to the future with optimism.
Foxes remain at the top of the HLA Champions League
In addition to the events at the home Euros, we also look at the HLA Champions League, as always. The BT Füchse celebrated their tenth win of the season against promoted West Vienna and are beaming from the top of the table. There is a tight scrum in the middle of the table, only Graz, Bärnbach and West Wien have to start scoring slowly but surely to be able to dream of the playoffs.
Watch the entire episode of "Handball - Das Magazin" in the video!
