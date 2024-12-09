Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Handball - The Magazine

Mamic: “Playing in Vienna would be great”

Nachrichten
09.12.2024 16:51

Austria's handball ladies were eliminated exactly one week ago in the last group game of the preliminary round against Slovenia. In "Handball - Das Magazin", goalkeeper Antonija Mamic and ÖHB sports director Paco Fölser talk about the bitter end. "Playing in Vienna would be great," reveals Mamic, but also looks positively to the future. 

0 Kommentare

Pressure situation at home European Championships
Expectations were high within the team ahead of the home European Championships, and a final against Slovenia was a foregone conclusion. Experienced players have often performed under pressure, while younger players have failed to deliver the desired performance. Despite the bitter 24:25 defeat against Slovenia, the team wants to take the positives with them and look to the future with optimism.

Foxes remain at the top of the HLA Champions League
In addition to the events at the home Euros, we also look at the HLA Champions League, as always. The BT Füchse celebrated their tenth win of the season against promoted West Vienna and are beaming from the top of the table. There is a tight scrum in the middle of the table, only Graz, Bärnbach and West Wien have to start scoring slowly but surely to be able to dream of the playoffs. 

Watch the entire episode of "Handball - Das Magazin" in the video!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Martin Grasl
Martin Grasl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf