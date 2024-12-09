Chiefs win their division for the ninth time in a row

It was the Chiefs' tenth win of the season with a maximum of seven points more than their opponents - in other words, as many as a team can score with a touchdown and an extra point. "It's going to be tight in the play-offs too. And we know how to finish it off," said Chiefs star defender Chris Jones. Thanks to the success against their direct rivals from the AFC West, the Chiefs have secured first place in this division, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his squad already qualified for the play-offs.