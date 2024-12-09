NFL
Chiefs win their division for the ninth time in a row
The Kansas City Chiefs have won their division in the National Football League (NFL) for the ninth time in a row. The Super Bowl champions came out on top against the Los Angeles Chargers 19:17. The twelfth victory in the 13th game of the season was secured by a field goal with one second to go - the ball clattered off the goalpost and into the goal. The Buffalo Bills, meanwhile, unexpectedly lost 42-44 to the Los Angeles Rams despite a historic performance from quarterback Josh Allen.
It was the Chiefs' tenth win of the season with a maximum of seven points more than their opponents - in other words, as many as a team can score with a touchdown and an extra point. "It's going to be tight in the play-offs too. And we know how to finish it off," said Chiefs star defender Chris Jones. Thanks to the success against their direct rivals from the AFC West, the Chiefs have secured first place in this division, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his squad already qualified for the play-offs.
The Chiefs also consolidated their position as the best team in the AFC by defeating the Bills. Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes against the Rams and ran into the end zone three times, something no one had ever done before in the NFL. In the end, however, it was still not enough for the Bills, who were constantly trailing and were unable to turn the game around in the end. The Philadelphia Eagles celebrated their ninth win in a row with a 22:16 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
