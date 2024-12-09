Salzburg takes on PSG
The “bubble duel” of the crisis clubs
Billion-dollar corporation versus oil state - Red Bull Salzburg will host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday. There are similarities between the two clubs, but also differences, regardless of the "fuel".
For one, it comes from a tin can, for the other from a pipeline. Energy drink versus oil - we're talking about Salzburg and Paris Saint-Germain, who meet in the top flight on Tuesday (21, live on Sky). As is well known, the Bulls are officially backed by the billion-euro group from Fuschl as their main sponsor, while their opponents from the metropolis are backed by an entire state: Qatar. Fittingly, the club from the French capital has always been a plaything of the rich.
Fashion designer Daniel Hechter, the pay-TV broadcaster Canal+ and an American investment group were already in control of "Les Parisiens". Before "Qatar Sports Investments", a sovereign wealth fund of the Emirate, became the new owner in 2011. And allowed the financial possibilities to increase immeasurably. Comparable to Red Bull's investment in Salzburg in 2005, but on a completely different level.
Endless money
While the Bulls only outshine everything else financially in Austria, PSG top this list not only in their own country but also worldwide. The two highest transfer fees in soccer history were paid by the French giants. In 2017, they paid 222 million euros to Barcelona for Neymar. The following year, Monaco paid 180 million euros for Kylian Mbappé, who moved to Real Madrid last summer. Free of charge. The deals made by the Bulls are much more manageable and easier to digest.
However, the current situation is difficult to digest for both. Salzburg are only fifth in the league, Paris are unbeaten in France, but the star ensemble has only collected four points in the Champions League. Far too few for the demands of the Qatari team led by President Nasser al-Khelaifi, who are still waiting for their first win in the top flight. A goal that coaches such as Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique, who is currently on the bench, have already failed to achieve. Speaking of big names: With Ousmane Dembele, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Bradley Barcola and co., PSG have gifted players at their disposal. In terms of discipline, however, the level is manageable. Which is reminiscent of many a Bulls diva.
Memories of 2011
So far, 25,000 tickets have been sold for the clash between the crisis clubs. Even if the chances are minimal, Salzburg fans are hoping for a repeat of the feat from 2011, when they beat the Parisians 2-0 in the group stage of the Europa League. Dusan Svento got the arena in Wals-Siezenheim buzzing with a dream volley. A surprise on Tuesday would almost go down like oil for the beleaguered Bulls - central defender Kamil Piatkowski will not play in 2024 due to a thigh injury.
Incidentally, the duel will soon be a regular fixture in France. Luxury goods billionaire Bernard Arnault acquired the second division club Paris FC, Red Bull holds shares in it.
