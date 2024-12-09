The “bubble duel” of the crisis clubs

However, the current situation is difficult to digest for both. Salzburg are only fifth in the league, Paris are unbeaten in France, but the star ensemble has only collected four points in the Champions League. Far too few for the demands of the Qatari team led by President Nasser al-Khelaifi, who are still waiting for their first win in the top flight. A goal that coaches such as Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique, who is currently on the bench, have already failed to achieve. Speaking of big names: With Ousmane Dembele, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Bradley Barcola and co., PSG have gifted players at their disposal. In terms of discipline, however, the level is manageable. Which is reminiscent of many a Bulls diva.