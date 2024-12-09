The bankrupt ski resort is threatened with the final end

The ski area has three chairlifts and four T-bar lifts. These have been closed for two years. "Without artificial snow, we don't need to open. Then we might have 30 ski days a year," affirmed Paul Weißenbacher, the mayor of Hintersee, adding: "Without skiing, we would lose overnight stays and local tax." Cross-country skiers and ski tourers instead of skiers are nice alternatives. "But day visitors don't leave enough." It would therefore be important for the new operators to quickly find someone who is prepared to invest properly. "We've had enough people with ideas and plans in the past."