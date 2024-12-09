Truck driver reacted with presence of mind to fire

Before the early morning traffic really got rolling at the start of the week, it had already come to a standstill: at around 5.30 a.m. on Monday, the tires of a truck trailer caught fire as it was driving towards Vienna on the Westautobahn. At Ebelsberger Berg, the 62-year-old driver of the articulated truck noticed the fire because a car driver had alerted him by honking his horn. The 62-year-old immediately drove onto the emergency lane.