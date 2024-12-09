Operation is too expensive
Victims of the Signa bankruptcy: end for BA Kunstforum
UniCredit Bank Austria is reorganizing its cultural sponsorship against the backdrop of the Signa insolvency. The Kunstforum is no longer involved. The changed economic conditions had made "a reorganization of sponsoring necessary".
René Benko's financial problems are apparently also dragging the Kunstforum into the abyss. The exhibition institution on the Freyung resides in a palace owned by the insolvent Signa Prime.
Operation not possible for financial reasons
But, as UniCredit Bank Austria let the "Krone" know: "Signa was not only the landlord of the location, but also the most important partner and largest sponsor of the Kunstforum for many years. The consequences of the loss of Signa's sponsorship mean that the Kunstforum cannot continue to operate for economic reasons. In addition, high investments are necessary for future-oriented continued operation, which are not feasible under the current conditions."
The rental agreement for the Kunstforum was only ever concluded for one year. Bank Austria has made "great efforts in recent weeks to reach an agreement with the landlord on a long-term lease for the Kunstforum. To our great regret, this is now no longer possible due to the changed framework conditions."
High additional investments are necessary for future-oriented continued operation, which are not feasible under the current conditions.
UniCredit Bank Austria
As a consequence, UniCredit Bank Austria has decided to "reorganize its sponsorship activities and expand its support for Vienna's cultural scene".
Kunstforum Board prepares petition
The Kunstforum Board, which includes Heinz Fischer, Helga Rabl-Stadler, Erwin Pröll and Anton Zeilinger, is preparing a petition to Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. He should advocate that Bank Austria should continue to operate the Kunstforum. Or at least allow a transitional period to find other operators so that the cultural institution can continue to operate.
In 170 exhibitions, the institution has introduced international and Austrian artists to over eight million visitors. The Gauguin show runs until January 19. After that, we will see whether the exhibitions on Anton Corbijn and Marina Abramović in October will have to be canceled.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.