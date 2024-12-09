Victims of the Signa bankruptcy: end for BA Kunstforum

Operation not possible for financial reasons

But, as UniCredit Bank Austria let the "Krone" know: "Signa was not only the landlord of the location, but also the most important partner and largest sponsor of the Kunstforum for many years. The consequences of the loss of Signa's sponsorship mean that the Kunstforum cannot continue to operate for economic reasons. In addition, high investments are necessary for future-oriented continued operation, which are not feasible under the current conditions."