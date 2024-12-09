Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Operation is too expensive

Victims of the Signa bankruptcy: end for BA Kunstforum

Nachrichten
09.12.2024 08:00

UniCredit Bank Austria is reorganizing its cultural sponsorship against the backdrop of the Signa insolvency. The Kunstforum is no longer involved. The changed economic conditions had made "a reorganization of sponsoring necessary". 

0 Kommentare

René Benko's financial problems are apparently also dragging the Kunstforum into the abyss. The exhibition institution on the Freyung resides in a palace owned by the insolvent Signa Prime.

Operation not possible for financial reasons
But, as UniCredit Bank Austria let the "Krone" know: "Signa was not only the landlord of the location, but also the most important partner and largest sponsor of the Kunstforum for many years. The consequences of the loss of Signa's sponsorship mean that the Kunstforum cannot continue to operate for economic reasons. In addition, high investments are necessary for future-oriented continued operation, which are not feasible under the current conditions."

The rental agreement for the Kunstforum was only ever concluded for one year. Bank Austria has made "great efforts in recent weeks to reach an agreement with the landlord on a long-term lease for the Kunstforum. To our great regret, this is now no longer possible due to the changed framework conditions."

Zitat Icon

High additional investments are necessary for future-oriented continued operation, which are not feasible under the current conditions.

UniCredit Bank Austria

As a consequence, UniCredit Bank Austria has decided to "reorganize its sponsorship activities and expand its support for Vienna's cultural scene".

Kunstforum Board prepares petition
The Kunstforum Board, which includes Heinz Fischer, Helga Rabl-Stadler, Erwin Pröll and Anton Zeilinger, is preparing a petition to Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. He should advocate that Bank Austria should continue to operate the Kunstforum. Or at least allow a transitional period to find other operators so that the cultural institution can continue to operate.

In 170 exhibitions, the institution has introduced international and Austrian artists to over eight million visitors. The Gauguin show runs until January 19. After that, we will see whether the exhibitions on Anton Corbijn and Marina Abramović in October will have to be canceled.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kronen Zeitung
Kronen Zeitung
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf